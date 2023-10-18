South Africa: Confessions in Meyiwa Case Cause Confusion

A point of argument has occurred regarding the confession statements of two of the five accused in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Magistrate Vivienne Cronje took to the stand to shed light on these disputed documents.

Cronje confirmed that she was tasked with recording the confession statements from the accused, Muzi Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi, in June 2020.

Sibiya and Ntanzi's attorney, Sipho Ramosepele, has raised questions about the legitimacy of these confessions.

Ramosepele argues that his clients were subjected to pressure and did not finalise their statements in front of Magistrate Cronje.

Contrary to these allegations, Cronje insisted that Ntanzi's confession was signed in her presence.

"After confirming his satisfaction with the statement, I instructed him to sign each page. This was done in front of me, the interpreter, and his lawyer, Mr. Mjiako," she stated.

Senzo Meyiwa was murdered in Vosloorus in the home of his girlfriend's mother on 26 October 2014. He was the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain.

The trial continues.