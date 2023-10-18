South Africa: Durban to Host Official Brics Games 2023 Opening Ceremony This Afternoon

17 October 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture in collaboration with the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government will host the 5th BRICS Games official opening ceremony today.

The ceremony will take place at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban.

The latest edition of the 2023 BRICS Games will see young athletes aged between 19 and 21 across BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) nations battling for various honours within five sporting codes.

These include swimming, badminton, table tennis, tennis and beach volleyball.

The games will be played simultaneously across Kings Park Swimming Pool, University of KwaZulu-Natal, Curro Hillcrest High School and Bay of Plenty from October 18 to 21.

"Following the BRICS leaders' recommendation, the 2023 BRICS Games will be an expanded championship programme which will see more sporting and the inclusion of Paralympians in the code of tennis for the first time at the games.

"The opening ceremony will officially unveil competing teams from all the BRICS nations."

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.