South Africa: Three People Die, Three Missing After Eastern Cape Lashed By Torrential Rain

analysis

One person died and three are missing after trying to cross rivers and a pregnant woman and her 11-year old son were crushed to death when their house collapsed as torrential rain and flash floods hit parts of the Eastern Cape on Monday.

Rescue workers were looking for the bodies of three people on Tuesday after they were swept away during flash floods in the Eastern Cape following a torrential downpour the day before.

Two learners from Ngqeleni died while trying to cross the Phompe River which flooded after schools closed early due to the deluge.

The body of one learner was recovered on Tuesday.

Zosuliwe Maqhubela (17) was a Grade 9 learner at Mayibenye Junior Secondary School in Ngqeleni.

Zosuliwe drowned while trying to cross the swollen Phompo River in the Maqebevu area of Ngqeleni. The area is near Port St Johns.

Her parents said she was with two schoolmates, both of whom managed to survive.

The victim's father, Zeblon Maqhubela, said he was devastated by the death of his daughter.

"She was coming from her school with two other learners but unfortunately when she tried to cross the river she was swept away by the water," he said.

"Another girl was also swept away by the flood but managed to escape and call for help."

Maqhubela said he was unemployed and would struggle financially to bury his daughter.

"I still cannot believe she died like this," he said.

In a second...