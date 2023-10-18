South Africa: Cecilia Molokwane Deflects Allegations As Netball SA Names CEO's Successor

Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane dismissed a raft of allegations that were levelled against her prior to the World Cup, as the organisation named a new chief executive.

In June 2023, civil rights organisation AfriForum released a video in which former vice-president of Netball South Africa, Christine du Preez, and former umpire Annie Kloppers accused the federation's current president, Cecilia Molokwane, of several misdemeanours.

These included racism, mismanagement and interference when it came to selections. In AfriForum's video, Molokwane was also labelled a narcissist who did not want to be questioned.

With her focus on the Netball World Cup - which Africa hosted for the first time in 2023 when it took place in Cape Town - Molokwane was loath to entertain any questions around the allegations. Especially as most were levelled at her as an individual.

As Netball SA convened the media to officially announce Modiegi Komane as the replacement for the retiring CEO - Blanche de la Guerre - on Tuesday in Sandton, Molokwane finally broke her silence.

"My late grandmother taught me something very key in life. A dog will never bark at a stationary car. A dog will always bark at a moving car. It means there is something good that I'm doing," Molokwane told Daily Maverick regarding the scrutiny of her actions over the past few months.

"I don't know...