South Africa: Cecilia Molokwane Deflects Allegations As Netball SA Names CEO's Successor

17 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yanga Sibembe

Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane dismissed a raft of allegations that were levelled against her prior to the World Cup, as the organisation named a new chief executive.

In June 2023, civil rights organisation AfriForum released a video in which former vice-president of Netball South Africa, Christine du Preez, and former umpire Annie Kloppers accused the federation's current president, Cecilia Molokwane, of several misdemeanours.

These included racism, mismanagement and interference when it came to selections. In AfriForum's video, Molokwane was also labelled a narcissist who did not want to be questioned.

With her focus on the Netball World Cup - which Africa hosted for the first time in 2023 when it took place in Cape Town - Molokwane was loath to entertain any questions around the allegations. Especially as most were levelled at her as an individual.

As Netball SA convened the media to officially announce Modiegi Komane as the replacement for the retiring CEO - Blanche de la Guerre - on Tuesday in Sandton, Molokwane finally broke her silence.

"My late grandmother taught me something very key in life. A dog will never bark at a stationary car. A dog will always bark at a moving car. It means there is something good that I'm doing," Molokwane told Daily Maverick regarding the scrutiny of her actions over the past few months.

"I don't know...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.