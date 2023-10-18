South Africa: Joburg Authorities Crack Down On Spaza Shops After Deaths and Community Outrage

17 October 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Bheki C. Simelane

Authorities are cracking down on informal spaza shops after the deaths of four children, allegedly from food poisoning, in Soweto and South Deep this month sparked community outrage aimed at foreign-owned stores.

"The JMPD [Johannesburg Metro Police Department], together with the city's environmental health practitioners and Emergency Management Services (EMS) have been conducting ongoing operations to check compliance with the city's bylaws," said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

Two boys, Neo Khang (5) and Leon Jele (6), died in Naledi, Soweto, earlier this month, allegedly after eating toxic biscuits from a spaza shop. Days later, two other boys, Azince Mayeye (2) and Othanive Nkatshuka (3), died in South Deep, West Rand, allegedly after eating toxic snacks bought from an informal trader at a taxi rank.

While police are still investigating the causes of death for all four boys, the incidents sparked community outrage and led to calls to monitor informal stores. There were also calls for the government to close stores owned by international migrants.

"The operations are targeting all the informal shops, not only foreign-owned shops," said the JMPD's Fihla.

Gauteng Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said, "Inspection frequencies are risk-based."

