Angolan Diplomat Highlights Country's Role in Preventing Conflicts in Africa

New York — Angola's permanent representative to the United Nations in New York (USA), Ambassador Francisco José da Cruz, on Monday highlighted the country's role in conflict prevention, management and resolution in Africa, based on its experience in peace building and national reconciliation.

He said that the country's diplomatic initiatives are reflected in the search for inclusion and political stability in countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Central African Republic (CAR), as part of its Presidency of the International Conference for the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

According to a note to which ANGOP had access, the diplomat defended this position at the plenary meeting of the UN General Assembly, which debated the Causes of conflicts and the promotion of lasting peace and sustainable development in Africa.

On the occasion, he said that the continent continues to face major peace and security challenges, such as the spread of terrorism and violent extremism, the resurgence of unconstitutional changes of government (UCG) and unstable political transitions.

He also pointed to corruption, nepotism, the inefficiency of states in providing basic services and the growing internationalisation of conflicts, due to the deepening geopolitical rivalry that undermines the African Union's (AU) leading role in finding solutions.

He added that global, regional, sub-regional and national systems for dealing with conflicts have focused on preventing inter-state wars and, increasingly, intra-state conflicts.

"However, the changing nature of conflicts and crises requires a more comprehensive and integrated approach to responding to humanitarian crises and human rights violations, in order to identify lasting political solutions," he emphasised.

During his speech, Ambassador Francisco José da Cruz said that the Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), meeting at the 16th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, on 28 May 2022, established 31 January of each year as the "African Day of Peace and Reconciliation" and designated President João Lourenço as the "Champion for Peace and Reconciliation in Africa".

He recalled that, on the occasion of the inaugural commemoration of the date on 31 January 2023, the Angolan Head of State defended two main pillars for peace and stability on the continent.

He also said that the first pillar, stated that trust and unity in the diversity of Africa's peoples is the way forward for the continent to achieve peace and reconciliation, as well as to manage and resolve conflicts.

With regard to the second, he pointed out that achieving peace in Africa is, in fact, a shared responsibility that requires all African citizens, young and old, men and women, to contribute to maintaining social cohesion and unity and to appreciate, value and encourage peace in their individual and collective capacities and environments.

Ambassador Francisco José da Cruz stressed that Angola is a peacemaker, peace-builder and peace-loving country, with the principles of the peaceful resolution of disputes and the promotion of international peace and security at the centre of its Foreign Policy.

In this context, he emphasised that the country is committed to strengthening a culture of peace and national reconciliation by holding the Pan-African Forum for the Culture of Peace in Africa - Luanda Biennial, in partnership with the African Union (AU) and UNESCO, with the aim of promoting democratic principles and practices and consolidating an environment of political tolerance and inclusion on the continent.

The third edition of the Luanda Biennial will be held from 22 to 24 November this year, under the slogan "Education, Culture of Peace and African Citizenship as Tools for the Development of the Continent". SC/DAN/DOJ