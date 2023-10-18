Angola Brings 32 Papers to 1st Lusophony Congress

São Vicente — Thirty-two papers, out of a total of 65 to be presented at the First International Congress on Science, Innovation and Development in Lusophony, will be presented by Angolans.

The information was given to the press on Tuesday by the Minister for Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria do Rosário Bragança, who said that 10 papers will be presented in person and the rest online.

The interventions will be made by Angolan researchers in various fields, with emphasis on assessing the quality of higher education, digital transformation, health, global development, renewable energies, promoting gender and reducing inequalities.

The minister referred to the existence of a series of interventions focused on science and innovation for development, as well as good practices, where Angola will intervene through the Foundation for Scientific and Technological Development, to show the experience it has had with the science funding model.

She praised the initiative of Cape Verde's Lusófona University, taking into account that higher education has been an important lever for promoting cooperation in the sector.

The minister emphasised the presence of Angola's Vice-President, Esperança da Costa, who will be attending the event on behalf of President João Lourenço, and the entire Angolan scientific community, adding that teachers and researchers should be encouraged.

The 1st International Congress on "Science, Innovation and Development in Lusophony" is taking place on the island of São Vicente, in the Republic of Cape Verde.

Promoted by the Lusófona University of Cape Verde, the event, which will see the participation of Angola, São Tomé and Príncipe, Guinea-Bissau, Brazil and Portugal, aims to show the importance of science and research for sustainable development.

Taking place in hybrid form (online and face-to-face) under the slogan "Assuming its role as a dynamize of knowledge", the event will reflect on the blue economy, renewable energy, digital transition, new information and communication technologies, among other topics. PA/VM/DAN/DOJ