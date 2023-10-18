Angola: National Assembly Receives Technical Support From Morocco

Luanda — Angola's National Assembly received technical support (IT equipment) from the Parliament of the Kingdom of Morocco, as part of the 147th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), taking place from the 23rd to the 27th of October in Luanda.

The technical means were delivered on Tuesday, in the Angolan capital, by the ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco in Angola, Saadia El Alaqui, during a meeting with the secretary general of the National Assembly, Pedro Agostinho de Neri.

The Moroccan Parliament also decided to send a team of interpreters to support the National Assembly's technicians in the work of the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (UIP).

The Moroccan diplomat said this was a commitment made by her country's Parliament, during the visit of the president of the National Assembly, Carolina Cerqueira, to the Kingdom of Morocco, last April.

She informed that, within the framework of this visit, the two countries decided to create a new dynamic in inter-parliamentary relations, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.

However, the secretary general of the National Assembly, Pedro Agostinho de Neri, considered Morocco's support as a landmark moment in inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries.

He recalled that they had the opportunity to visit the parliament of the Kingdom of Morocco, less than four months ago, with a delegation led by the president of the National Assembly, Carolina Cerqueira, as part of strengthening inter-parliamentary relations.

According to the secretary general of the National Assembly, the Moroccan Parliament was prepared, within the framework of this visit, to help Angola in this great task of organizing the IPU meeting.

DC/VIC/ADR/TED/DOJ