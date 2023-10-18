Tunisia: Evacuation Day, Major Turning Point in Tunisia's History

Tunis/Tunisia — The presidency of the Assembly of People's Representatives (French: ARP) said it takes pride in observing Evacuation Day which is a major turning point in Tunisia's history.

This is an opportunity to pay tribute to freedom fighters who had fought the French colonial forces and martyrs who laid down their lives for the homeland.

The ARP presidency said the celebration of Evacuation Day serves as a catalyst to carry on building modern Tunisia and address social and ecoonmic challenges in a bid to respond to the aspirations of the Tunisian people.

Evacuation Day is observed October 15 to mark the departure of the last French soldier from Tunisia and the military base of Bizerte, the last bastion of the French colonial rule.