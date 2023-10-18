Mozambique: Polling Station Presiding Officer Found Dead in Milange

18 October 2023
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

The lifeless body of Pedro Manguissa was found on the banks of a busy road in the village of Milange. During the recent local elections, the deceased was a polling station chair at an EPC Eduardo Mondlane polling station in Milange. His murder may be linked to the alleged ballot box stuffing that took place during last Wednesday's 11 October elections. Pedro Manguissa was an employee of the National Meteorological Institute in the Milange district.

Manguissa's death is shaking the district, especially those who worked at the polling stations during the 11 October elections. The atmosphere in Milange is one of high tension. Yesterday, the Renamo caravan went to the police to try to negotiate the release of five people detained in connection with the electoral process.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.