Mozambique: Polling Station Presiding Officer Found Dead in Milange

The lifeless body of Pedro Manguissa was found on the banks of a busy road in the village of Milange. During the recent local elections, the deceased was a polling station chair at an EPC Eduardo Mondlane polling station in Milange. His murder may be linked to the alleged ballot box stuffing that took place during last Wednesday's 11 October elections. Pedro Manguissa was an employee of the National Meteorological Institute in the Milange district.

Manguissa's death is shaking the district, especially those who worked at the polling stations during the 11 October elections. The atmosphere in Milange is one of high tension. Yesterday, the Renamo caravan went to the police to try to negotiate the release of five people detained in connection with the electoral process.