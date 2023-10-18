Tunisia: Foreign Minister Meets British Minister of State for Immigration in London

12 October 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, met Thursday in London with the British Minister of State for Immigration, Robert Jenrick.

The meeting was an opportunity to recall Tunisia's position on the need to adopt a comprehensive approach to the phenomenon of irregular migration, based on tackling its root causes, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, they also stressed Tunisia's keenness to address this phenomenon in accordance with its capabilities and with full responsibility and within the framework of respect for Tunisian laws and relevant international treaties, as well as its non-acceptance of the settlement of illegal migrants on its territory.

They also appreciated the existing level of bilateral cooperation in the field of security, while agreeing on the importance of further strengthening it, especially with regard to the issue of illegal migration and organised cross-border crime, as well as advancing the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two sides in 2016.

The meeting comes within the framework of a working visit by the Foreign Minister to London on Thursday at the invitation of his British counterpart, James Cleverly, to chair the second meeting of the Tunisia-UK Association Council.

