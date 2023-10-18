Egypt: Four-Way Summit in Jordan Called Off in Wake of Gaza Hospital Strike

A four-way summit, scheduled to be held on Wednesday 18/10 / 2023 in the Jordanian capital Amman, was called off after relevant coordination among Egypt, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said.

The move comes in the wake of an Israeli attack on Al-Ahli Arabi Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip, leaving hundreds of Palestinian people dead and wounded.

The summit was supposed to bring together US President Joe Biden and Egyptian, Jordanian and Palestinian leaders to discuss the repercussions of the war in Gaza for the region.

MENA