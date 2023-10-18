Malawi: Jappie Mhango Appointed As North Malawi Vice President

18 October 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has appointed prominent politician Jappie Mhango as the party's vice president for the northern region replacing Goodall Gondwe who died a few months ago.

The party's spokesperson Shadric Namalomba says Mhango's appointment follows a meeting on Monday by the Central Executive Committee, which was chaired by the party's president Peter Mutharika.

Namalomba says Mhango will among others help in uniting members of the party following the intra-party fights that have been happening in the party.

The position fell vacant following the death of Gondwe on 8th August this year.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.