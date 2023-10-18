Kenya: KCSE Examinations to Kick Off On Monday Next Week

18 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 - All is set for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations that begins Monday next week with rehearsals set for tomorrow, the Kenya National Examinations Council has announced.

In a statement to newsrooms, the Council further stated that 1,700 officers drawn from an array of organizations will monitor the national exams.

The bodies include the Education Ministry, Teachers Service Commission (TSC), and Kenya National Commission for UNESCO (KNATCOM), Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), Centre for Mathematics, Science and Technology Education in Africa (CEMASTEA) and Kenya Education Management Institute (KEMI).

"Other bodies that are slotted to take part in the exercise include Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE), Kenya Institute for the Blind (KIB), Kenya Primary School Heads Association (KEPSHA), Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KSSHA), Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) and Kenya Teachers Colleges Principals Association (KTCPA)," the statement indicated.

Additionally, Kenya Private Schools Association (KPSA), Special Schools Heads Association of Kenya (SSHAK), Jomo Kenyatta Foundation (JKF), Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB), The National Treasury, School Equipment Production Unit (SEPU), Kenya Women Teachers' Association (KEWOTA) and Correctional Services will also be on board.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang has urged those charged with the responsibility of overseeing the rolling out of the examination to maintain high levels of professionalism in their discourse.

"We play a bigger role than just delivering the examinations, we must also motivate the candidates that this is a process that we all went through and they can also do it successfully," Kipsang.

On his part, KNEC chairperson Julius Nyabundi called on the officers to report any irregularities in the spirit of upholding honesty.

"KNEC is the owner of the exams, so as its representative out there, you must understand your responsibility and carry it out without antagonizing anyone," said Nyabundi.

Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Level Education Assessment (KILEA) examinations will however start on October 30.

This year's national examinations are set to mark thyme end of the 8-4-4 system even as the country transitions to a new model under the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC)

