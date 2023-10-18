South Africa: Minister Naledi Pandor Clarifies Content of Discussion With Leader of Hamas

17 October 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) wishes to confirm that Minister Naledi Pandor received a request to call the Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh to discuss getting Humanitarian Aid to Palestine.

During the call, and In line with the Government's position, Minister Pandor reiterated South Africa's solidarity and support for the people of Palestine and expressed sadness and regret for the loss of innocent lives both Palestinians and Israelis.

Minister Pandor and the Hamas Leader discussed how to get the necessary Humanitarian Aid to Gaza and other parts of the Palestinian Territories.

The reports that Minister Pandor also offered support for the "Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood" are untrue and meant to impugn the Minister and the Government of South Africa.

Minister Pandor's call with the Hamas leader is in line with South Africa's readiness to engage all interlocutors as part of facilitating dialogue to end the ongoing conflict.

South Africa therefore calls on all sides to seize the opportunity for peace as opposed to violence, and for the international community to actively advocate for the implementation of its own international resolutions and establish a credible peace process.

South Africa stands ready to share its experience in mediation and conflict resolution as it has done on the continent and around the world.

