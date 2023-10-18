Kenya: 1,700 Officials to Monitor This Year's National Examinations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 - The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) now says 1,700 officers will monitor this year's national examinations.

In a statement, the Council indicated that the officers will monitor the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), Kenya Intermediate Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Level Education Assessment (KILEA),Kenya Certificate of Primary Education(KCPE) and ,Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education ( KCSE) exams that are slotted to kick start next week Monday.

It stated that the officials will be drawn from the Education Ministry, TSC, and Kenya National Commission for UNESCO (KNATCOM), Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), Centre for Mathematics, Science and Technology Education in Africa (CEMASTEA) and Kenya Education Management Institute (KEMI).

Other bodies that are slotted to take part in the exercise include Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE), Kenya Institute for the Blind (KIB), Kenya Primary School Heads Association (KEPSHA), Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KSSHA), Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) and Kenya Teachers Colleges Principals Association (KTCPA).

Additionally, Kenya Private Schools Association (KPSA), Special Schools Heads Association of Kenya (SSHAK), Jomo Kenyatta Foundation (JKF), Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB), The National Treasury, School Equipment Production Unit (SEPU), Kenya Women Teachers' Association (KEWOTA) and Correctional Services will also be on board.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang during a briefing for the monitoring officers urged them to observe professionalism in discharging their mandate.

"We play a bigger role than just delivering the examinations, we must also motivate the candidates that this is a process that we all went through and they can also do it successfully," he said. This year's examinations will be the last under the 8-4-4 system as the country transitions to the new module under the Competency Based Curriculum.