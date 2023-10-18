Kenya: Eastern Command General Officer Visits Lamu's Baure KDF Camp, Lauds Them for Their Peace Efforts

18 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — General Officer Commanding the Eastern Command (GOC EastComm) Major General Juma Mwinyikayi on Tuesday visited the Kenya Defence Forces troops stationed at Baure Forward Operating Base(FOB).

During the visit, Major General Mwinyikayi applauded the soldiers for their sacrifice and determination in protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation.

He further reassured the troops that KDF leadership is deeply committed to empowering its personnel through continuous training and catering for their welfare concerns.

"As I stand before you here today, I am proud of you and am full of confidence in your contribution to bring normalcy in this region which has brought notable success so far. Continue with the same zeal," he said.

"The KDF command is deeply committed to continue taking care of your welfare and empowering service personnel through continuous training and other avenues. This commitment is vital in enabling the troops to execute their mandate with the utmost professionalism and unyielding enthusiasm," he added.

In company of Major Mwinyikayi was the 8th Brigade and Operation Amani Boni Commander, Brigadier David Chesire.

