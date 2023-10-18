Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth entered Parliament to a resounding standing ovation yesterday, just a day after the Privy Council confirmed his November 2019 election. The victory seemed to amplify Jugnauth's sense of authority as he regarded opposition members with disdain.

In a heated exchange, when MMM MP Arianne Navarre-Marie accused Jugnauth of reiterating old answers, Jugnauth shot back: "You spent four years saying the elections were unfair. The Privy Council proved you wrong." He paused to address Paul Bérenger, saying: "Moustache lost face." However, he was milder toward Xavier-Luc Duval, who concentrated on the Agaléga issue, careful not to upset India.

Jugnauth's recent win might explain his assertive attitude, but seeming too arrogant could have repercussions. He soon pivoted to a more diplomatic tone, emphasizing Mauritius' territorial integrity and its 2.3 million square kilometers. He promised Mauritius would retain Agaléga and was hopeful about Chagos Archipelago negotiations.

Asked about the Agaléga North Island construction and its December inauguration, Jugnauth discussed the India agreement and maritime security. He outlined India-funded projects, underscoring benefits for Agaleans. Commercial flights to the new airstrip are planned, pending approval.

In his conclusion, Jugnauth discussed the outer islands' growth and Mauritius's territorial integrity.

His Parliament appearance shows his commitment to Mauritius' claims against nations like India, the UK, and the US. Time will show if this strategy is fruitful or politically costly.

Salient points from PM's remarks:

1.On Agalega: The agreement with India on Agalega's infrastructure emphasizes maritime security, including surveillance and humanitarian efforts. Development projects, such as an airstrip and jetty, are funded by India. Set for a December 2023 finish, Rs 250 million is earmarked for two tugboats for the new jetty. Six smaller projects, with an MUR 90 M grant from India, are due in November 2023. The Outer Islands Development Corporation is building 50 housing units. After the primary projects, Mauritius will control all facilities. Most jobs will go to locals. A March 2023 trial landing succeeded, and commercial flights await approval. The move promotes growth for all Mauritian territories.

2.On Chagos: In August 2021, the U.N.'s Universal Postal Union recognized the Chagos Archipelago as part of Mauritius. The UK's role in the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission is unclear. Mauritius and UK officials have discussed Chagos's decolonization. Talks include Chagos' sovereignty and resettling original inhabitants. Any deal will respect the UK/US military base in Diego Garcia. Only Mauritius and the UK negotiate directly. The G20 Summit included talks with India's PM Narendra Modi and U.S. Deputy Secretary Richard Verma. Mauritius is readying for Chagossian resettlement and has set aside Rs 50 million. Challenges include access and infrastructure. Mauritius seeks global support and UK assistance in resettlement for full decolonization.