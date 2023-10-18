South Africa: Millions Spent but 7 Years Later Still No Water for Eastern Cape Villagers

Water project for Libode started in 2016

A water supply project in Libode near Mthatha was started in 2016 but is yet to be completed.

Millions have been spent on finishing the reticulation infrastructure for Ntendele and Mondlovini vilages, but there is no bulk water supply.

The holdup appears to be Amatola Water which has not completed the Rosedale water treatment works. Its spokesperson, Nosisa Sogayise, ignored our requests for clarity.

Meanwhile villagers have to rely on two streams for water.

At least R45-million (perhaps over R62-million) has already been spent on a water project in Libode ward 16 area, 30km east of Mthatha in the rural Eastern Cape. But seven years later, there is still no drinking water for the villagers of Ntendele and Mondlovini.

Construction of reticulation infrastructure started in 2016, according to community leader Mandla Jali.

Nangamso Civils, which had a tender for R27-million, installed a 7.5 km pipeline. Thobela Jeke, of Nangamso, said they finished the job, and he showed us a completion letter from Amatola Water dated June 2019.

Thereafter, Thalami Civils installed water reticulation infrastructure for Mandlovini and Tendele villages (for R18-million according to the company).

Another company, Jamjo Civils, was awarded a R17-million tender and was seen building a tank, but Jamjo has not replied to our questions despite promises.

There were also several other contractors working on the project.

Senior engineer Basil Sparg, for Thalami, said they installed standpipes and taps in 2021.

Jali, who lives in Mkhankatho (in Mandlovini), said that when people saw the taps, they thought they'd get water at long last.

But then Thalami Civils removed the taps, fearing the taps will be stolen while there is no bulk water supply.

"Since then, there hasn't been any contractor and the municipality officials are quiet," said Jali.

Ward committee member Mlindeni Moyake said, "We are clueless on what is happening about this project."

No bulk supply

Municipality spokesperson Bongani Matomela said the project for bulk water supply to Libode and Ngqeleni consists of reservoirs and pipelines from Mthatha dam.

Zimkhitha Macingwana, another spokesperson for the municipality, said delays were caused by Covid and there were issues with the small business forum and its 30% cut of the project.

Matomela said construction of the water treatment works for purification and pumping of water is underway, with a contractor on site. It will take 18 months before processing and pumping resume.

However, when we visited the Rosedale/Highbury site water treatment site, we found no construction company present.

Macingwana said Amatola Water is responsible for the treatment works.

But Amatola Water spokesperson Nosisa Sogayise kept referring us back to OR Tambo District Municipality. She evaded and ignored most of our questions and our repeated inquiries to get clarity about the status of the treatment works and timelines.

"We are an implementing agent for Highbury Water Treatment Works which is now on stage 2. Stage 1 was finalised a time ago" is all she would say.

We did however find a bid opening register to tender for phase 2 of the Highbury works dated 17 May 2023, with bids by 22 companies, ranging from R117-million to R201-million.

Meanwhile, villagers in Mkhankatho have to rely on two streams for water. The water in one is very murky.

"I guess I will keep on hoping," said Nontsuselo Mjingi, who lives with her 80-year-old grandmother, a kilometre from the river. She fetches water carrying a 20-litre bucket on her head. We met her sitting at the river, gathering her strength. It was her third trip that day.

Councillor Tembalihle Xangayi (DA) said there are many unfinished and delayed water projects in the municipality.