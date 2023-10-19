Rwanda: Confirmed - Rema to Perform At the Trace Awards

Nigerian youngster Rema, who is among the best musicians in the world, will perform in Rwanda on Saturday, October 21, during the highly anticipated Trace Awards that will take place at BK Arena, Trace co-founder and executive chairman Olivier Laouchez has confirmed.

The Nigerian star, who is the biggest musician signed to Mavin Records, and one of Africa's biggest Afrobeats exports, joins a star-studded lineup of Trace awards that features mega stars like Davido, Asake and his manager Olamide, Yemi Alade, Diamond Platnmuz, Kiss Daniel and many others.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Kigali on Tuesday October 17, Laouchez said that Rema has confirmed his performance at the awarding event and that he will soon touch down in Kigali alongside his team from Mavin Records.

"We are happy to announce that Rema will be here with us at the Trace Awards. He is nominated under different categories and he will bless us with a performance," he said.

Rema last performed in Rwanda during the All-Star basketball game held last year on November 20, 2021 at BK Arena.

Others on the line up of the event include Bamby (French Guiana), Benjamin Dube (South Africa), Black Sherif (Ghana), Blxckie (South Africa), Didi B (Ivory Coast), Dystinct (Morocco), Janet Otieno (Kenya), Josey (Ivory Coast), Kalash (Martinique), Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verde), Locko (Cameroon), Mikl (Reunion), Perola (Angola), Plutonio (Mozambique), Princess Lover (Martinique), Ronisia (France), Rutshelle Guillaume (Haïti), Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde) Terell Elymoor (Mayotte) and Viviane Chidid (Senegal).

Presented by Visit Rwanda and Martell, the Trace Awards will take place at the BK Arena, Kigali, Rwanda on October 21, and 7, 000 music fans will have the opportunity to experience the live event, which will be presented on a purpose-built stage.

The entire African continent will be represented by its best artistes at the TRACE Awards, showcasing the excellence and diversity of Afrocentric music in genres such as Afrobeat, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Afro-pop, Mbalax, Amapiano, Zouk, Kizomba, Genge, Coupé Décalé, Bongo Flava and rap among many other genres.

The 23-year-old singer is best known for his track 'Calm Down' featuring Selena Gomez. The song earned him the Best Afrobeats Award at the MTV Video Music Awards and surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify about a year after its release, with the most plays coming from the US, India, Mexico, Brazil and the UK. The song is also the most viewed Afrobeats song on YouTube at nearly 700 million views.