Uganda: Women Entrepreneurs, Market Leaders and Policymakers in Uganda Unite for Knowledge Sharing and Accelerating Business Development

press release

Recently, the Graça Machel Trust networks, the women's business community, government ministries, sector leaders and women's associations convened to create and launch a Community of Practice (CoP) in Kampala, Uganda. The goal of the CoP is to help women in business and the rest of the stakeholders connect, learn, grow together and respond to challenges women face in business.

The CoP on Women Leadership, Inclusive Finance and Enterprise Development is a platform for like-minded individuals to come together, learn from each other and solicit solutions on emerging issues sourced from partner women associations and groups to achieve accelerated momentum in their enterprises. The group discussed ways to leverage each other's skills and networks, create value towards women-led businesses, and foster a supportive and collaborative community of women entrepreneurs. This gathering was an essential step in the journey towards a more empowered and sustainable business environment for women in the country.

The event, held at the Hotel Africana in Kampala, drew participants from various fields, including agriculture, technology, government line ministries, community development, and the United Nations. The guest of honour, Hon. Amelia Anne Kyambadde, a prominent entrepreneur, philanthropist, and advocate for women's empowerment, added a touch of distinction to the gathering. Hon. Amelia previously served as Uganda's Minister for Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives and was a Member of Parliament for Mawokota North County from 2011 to 2021. She is an advisor to the President of Uganda and is one of the nominated champions for the Trust's Uganda networks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Hon. Amelia underscored the importance of the unwavering commitment to business success during her keynote address. She noted that one of the leading reasons for the failure of women-led businesses is the tendency to juggle multiple engagements at the onset, which distracts them from building a solid foundation to help them achieve sustainable growth. Hon. Amelia pointed out the sobering statistic that many businesses fail to survive beyond their third year.

Sharing her invaluable insights and experiences in launching and nurturing a women-led business, Bridgette Kigongo Nambirige, the founder of Vintage Herbals and participant in the Women Creating Wealth - Africa Firestarters Programme, emphasised that financial resources alone do not guarantee success in the business world. Ms Nambirige highlighted the significance of understanding policies, particularly taxation, mastering effective marketing techniques, and navigating the male-dominated business environment. She passionately advocated for the CoP's focus on these crucial areas to empower women to excel in their business endeavours.

Throughout the day, participants discussed growth strategies and visions for the future. They all committed to establishing a Community of Practice, aiming to harness the collective knowledge and expertise of the group to sustain and fortify women-led businesses. This inspiring initiative is a testament to the power of collaboration and marks a promising step towards furthering women's economic empowerment in Uganda.