South Africa: NSFAS CEO Andile Nongogo Faces Axe After 'Conflict of Interest' in Appointment of Payment Providers

Ernest Khoza, chairperson of the board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), speaks at a media briefing in Pretoria, October 18, 2023.

The NSFAS board has given CEO Andile Nongogo until Monday to provide reasons why his contract should not be terminated, after it found against him in the appointment of four companies to distribute student allowances.

The board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has announced that CEO Andile Nongogo has been issued with a notice to provide reasons why his contract should not be terminated following conflict of interest findings against him.

Nongogo did not respond to calls and text messages from Daily Maverick.

Briefing the media in Pretoria on Wednesday, 18 October on the outcome of its investigation into allegations against Nongogo and the companies contracted to disburse allowances directly to students, the NSFAS board, led by chairperson Ernest Khoza, also indicated that the contracts with the companies would be terminated.

"The board will ensure that this termination does not affect the students negatively," he said.

The investigation was conducted by Werksmans Attorneys and advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC in August 2023 after Nongogo was placed on special leave in connection with the allegations.

A tender for direct payment service providers was issued and advertised on 25 January 2022. The closing date was 25 February 2022.

Four service providers were appointed to facilitate the direct payment of allowances to students - eZaga Holdings, Coinvest Africa, Tenet Technologies and Norraco Corporation.

Khoza said the board met on Sunday, 15 October in Pretoria to consider...