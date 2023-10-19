South Africa: Parliament Fire Could Have Been Prevented, Report Says - South African News Briefs - October 19, 2023

Parliament Fire Could Have Been Prevented, Internal Investigation Finds

An internal investigation has found that the fire that gutted South Africa's Parliament in January 2022 could have been prevented, according to News24. On January 2, 2022, South Africans woke up to the news that a fire was raging at Parliament. The man accused of starting the fire, Zandile Mafe, was reportedly in the parliamentary buildings for nearly 30 hours before setting fire to a pile of boxes. Mafe is currently on trial for arson. An internal investigation found that there was no one monitoring security cameras at the time of the fire and that the sprinkler systems, smoke detectors, and a number of CCTV cameras were not working. The parliamentary buildings are now being repaired at a cost of R2 billion.

R70 Million Worth of Cocaine Seized in Durban Harbour

Police and the Hawks in Durban have discovered cocaine valued at R70 million concealed inside paint containers on a vessel at Durban Harbour, reports SABC News. The investigation began a month ago when SAPS Durban harbour members started monitoring a vessel arriving from Brazil. A search and seizure operation was initiated, leading to the seizure of 200 blocks of cocaine hidden in 20-litre paint containers. Police minister has Bheki Cele emphasised the government's commitment to combating drug syndicates, while National police commissioner Fannie Masemola praised the team's efforts and announced an ongoing investigation to trace the origin and destination of the drugs.

Christmas Comes Early for Two Lucky PowerBall Winners

Two lucky South Africans won the PowerBall jackpot of R64.46 million on October 17, 2023, reports The Citizen. The winners, who have yet to claim their prizes, are urged to contact the National Lottery Helpline for guidance on claiming their prizes. The winners purchased their tickets from different platforms: one via the Absa platform, and the other from the FNB platform. This is the first time that two people have won the PowerBall jackpot in the same draw. Ithuba, the operator of the National Lottery, congratulated the winners.

