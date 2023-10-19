South Africa: Battle for the Throne Far From Over

AmaZulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini is drilled and ready for months of legal battles with a faction of the family that is gunning for his throne.

This week, the faction supporting Prince Simakade's bid for the throne, took the reigning king to the North Gauteng High Court for a three-day-showdown that grabbed news headlines and broadcast on radio and television.

Having heard arguments from all sides, Judge Norman Davis reserved judgment on the issue with more submissions expected from all parties.

But the battle doesn't end there.

Prince Simakade and Prince Mbonisi, the brother of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, are also seeking another court order to block the king from appointing a new traditional prime minister for the Zulu Monarch and nation.

This is the position that became vacant following the death of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi who served three successive Zulu kings over a period of over 70 years.

King Misuzulu is expected to submit his responding papers by 15 November. His Majesty is expected to observe the mourning period and appoint his prime minister in December.

Apart from that, the other faction has gone to court to claim the will of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu was forged.

That matter is at the Supreme Court of Appeals and questions the decision of the late king to leave his Great Wife Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini in charge of the kingdom.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With power left to her, the Great Wife nominated her first son Prince Misuzulu as the future king.

It was her will that Prince Mangosuthu read and relied on to crown Prince Misuzulu.

Justice Davis assured the Zulu nation and the royal family that he clearly understood the importance of the judgment on this matter and its urgency.

He has told the judge that he is the de facto adopted first son of Queen Mantfombi and therefore that should make him eligible for the throne.

Prince Simakade also believes that a vote of various houses of the Zulu Royal family would choose him over King Misuzulu.

Also under consideration is a submission by King Zwelithini's brother, Prince Mbonisi that both contenders step aside and the throne be given to Prince Buzabazi of the kwaDlamahlahla Royal Palace.