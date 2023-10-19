Malawi: Court Adjourns Mutharika's Step Son Manslaughter Case

The High Court in Mzuzu has adjourned a manslaughter and human trafficking case involving Tadikira Mafubza, former President Peter Mutharika's step son and seven others.

The case has been adjourned to Friday, October 20 following a plea by lawyer for one of the accused, David Luhanga who asked the court for the adjournment on grounds that his client wasn't in good health following an accident he got involved in a couple of days ago.

According to the lawyer, Luhanga had developed fever thus making it difficult for him to fully participate in the proceedings of the day.

He argued that in pursuit of fair trial, Luhanga is required to be present in court and in good health therefore pleading with the court to adjourn the case to tomorrow Thursday for his client to get medical attention.

Responding to the petition, Dziko ndi anthu Malunda, Senior State advocate agreed with the defense saying much as they would like to have the hearing of the case continued, the case involves Luhanga and as such it is important to have him in court in all matters relating to the crimes he is accused to have committed.

Justice Gladys Gondwe agreed with both the state and the defense and adjourned the case to Thursday 20 October,2023 for continuation of witness parading.