Angola: Minister Ensures Support for Public Television Modernisation

18 October 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Social Communication, Mário Oliveira, has reaffirmed his continued support for Public Television off Angola (TPA), aimed at modernising the means and working procedures and training the staff of this television station.

In a congratulatory note addressed to TPA this Wednesday, on the occasion of its 48th anniversary, marked today, October 18, the government official considered the modernisation of working resources and procedures and the training of staff to be essential for the provision of a public information service of the expected quality, inclusive and regular.

He said that throughout its "long and important history", Angolan television has endeavoured to assume a prominent position in society, but not only by guaranteeing citizens the constitutionally enshrined right to inform and be informed, objectively, impartially and regularly.

"At a time when the global media market is facing enormous challenges, fundamentally linked to technological modernisation, fake news, disinformation, post-truth, but also financial sustainability, TPA is maintaining and reinforcing its essential role in educating the population, strengthening citizenship, stimulating national production, raising patriotism, rescuing and preserving moral values, as well as broadcasting information based on professional ethics and deontology, which certainly contributes to the better and regular cultural education of citizens," said the minister.

TPA is an Angolan state television network and the country's main broadcaster. Its headquarters are in Luanda, where TPA1 is tuned in on VHF Channel 2.

In 2000, a second channel was created in Luanda, called TPA 2, and the then TPA was renamed TPA 1. In 2003, TPA International was launched, which was broadcast to Europe via satellite and can currently be received via the cable network in Portugal. OHA/DAN/DOJ

