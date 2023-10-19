Angola Press Agency Convenes Consultative Council

Luanda — The current state of the Angola Press Agency (ANGOP) is being assessed since Wednesday in Luanda at the 6th Consultative Council, which is being held under the slogan "ANGOP - Expanding Communication to Strengthen its Affirmation".

For three days as from 18 to 20 october, delegates from the country's 18 provinces will debate issues relevant to the company's evolutionary process in various areas, such as the business plan for the next two years, analysing the regulations for provincial delegations, as well as assessing the degree of implementation of the recommendations made at the 5th Consultative Council held in 2021.

According to the President of ANGOP's Board of Directors, Josué Salusuva Isaías, this 6th Consultative Council of ANGOP aims to seek new ideas to clarify and consolidate the lines of action for journalists, as part of the strategy to improve coverage throughout the country and abroad.

The intention, he said, is to make interaction between headquarters and the provincial delegations increasingly fluid, standardising procedures in order to facilitate administrative and financial operations.

ANGOP 's CEO said that the company had undergone several transformations in terms of news coverage, with the creation of six bureaux in Luanda, namely Ramiro, Cacuaco, Cazenga, Maianga, Talatona and Zango.

He also emphasised, was developed due to the constant difficulties encountered in placing reporting teams in different parts of the capital, as well as the city's current geography, demographic dispersion and mobility problems.

ANGOP's CEO also pointed to the evolution of multimedia, which has gone from being a mere supporting actor to the main player in the process of news coverage and dissemination, starting to carry out work on its own initiative and live on social networks.

As far as the provinces are concerned, Josué Salusuva Isaías said that in addition to the delegations located in the head offices, ANGOP is endeavouring to set up sub-delegations in some municipalities, the selection criteria for which has been based on the volume of government development projects concentrated in a given municipality, to enable them to be monitored in terms of news coverage, evolution and relevance.

On the technical and technological front, the CEO announced that two control systems had been introduced, the first for all the technological captives at headquarters and in the provinces, enabling real-time checks to be made of equipment switched on and off, printers, telephones and other media.

The second allows for centralised printing, making it possible to save more money.

He also pointed to the implementation of IPTV, which allows journalists to record national television and radio content offline.

ANGOP was set up in July 1975 under the name of Agência Nacional Angola Press (ANAP). At first, its work was distributed in the form of a printed bulletin, until it launched its first telegraphic dispatch on 30 October of the same year.

The Agency's anniversary is celebrated every year on 30 October.

On 2 December 1975, the agency adopted its current and definitive name "Agência Angola Press", launching its first dispatch with the acronym ANGOP.

On 2 February 1978, it was transformed into a state agency by presidential decree.

From the point of view of information, in 1991 ANGOP opted to broadcast its work 24 hours a day, and also introduced innovations in editorial and technical terms. ANM/VM/DAN/DOJ