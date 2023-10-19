Southern Africa: Angola Invests in the Creation of SADC Television

Luanda — Angola is committed to the project of creating the Southern African Development Community (SADC) television, with the aim of making it an effective reality, the minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication, Mário Oliveira reported on Wednesday, in Luanda.

The Angolan official spoke to the press at the end of a courtesy meeting with officials from the Association of Public and Private Radio Television Networks of the SADC Region (SABA), whose delegation is carrying out a five-day visit to the country.

According to Mário Oliveira, in the first phase, the plan will focus on the exchange of content between the various television stations in member countries, to begin the region's television project.

Corroborating the Angolan initiative, the president of SABA, Stanley Similo, revealed that the project is 70 percent complete, while the remaining 30 percent should be implemented in collaboration with the ministries of the member states.

After the meeting, the SABA delegation visited the facilities of the Angolan Daily Newspaper (Jornal de Angola) and the Angola News Agency (ANGOP-E.P.), where they learned about the projects and functioning of these bodies.

At Agência Angola Press (ANGOP), the chairperson of the Board of Directors, Josué Isaías, expressed interest in cooperating with SABA in the ongoing training and qualification of professionals in different areas.

During the meeting, the president of SABA highlighted advances in digital journalism, highlighting journalism carried out using mobile phones.

Stanley Similo pointed to language, culture and politics as the main challenges and constraints of this association, created in 1993.

He added that the association has shared informative content with other institutions, including radio and television stations. SABA is a non-profit, non-governmental organization that works to promote quality media. MGM/OHA/DOJ