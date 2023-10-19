Sudan: Khartoum Shelling Destroys Homes in Sudan Capital

Clashes involving armoured vehicles and heavy weapons continued between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) across large parts of the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Tuesday, especially focused on the SAF General Command.

Citizens of Khartoum told Radio Dabanga that fierce fighting broke out between the army and the Rapid Support in armoured vehicles in the neighbourhood of El Shajara to the west. They also pointed to the exchange of artillery shelling between the army and the rapid support of the arms corps in the Bahri region.

Witnesses confirmed the sound of violent explosions as a result of mutual shelling between the SAF and the RSFG towards the General Command.

Callers from Omdurman pointed to the exchange of heavy shelling between the army and the secret support heavy shelling from the Karari military base.

Shells fell in the neighbourhood of Burri that damaged five houses.

On Monday, the war in Sudan entered its seventh month, as violent clashes continued between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) towards Bahri in Khartoum North. The Forces of Freedom and Change Central Council (FFC-CC) executive office said that the war has expanded into El Gezira and White Nile states, as the US embassy called for access to humanitarian aid.

Intense confrontations continued this week between the SAF and RSF in the Sudan capital Khartoum and its sister cities Omdurman and Khartoum North. The fierce fighting between the Sudanese army and its paramilitary counterpart in Khartoum continues unabated, with an increasing number of civilians being hit. El Nau Hospital in Omdurman, one of the only remaining functional hospitals in the region, was hit by a shell.