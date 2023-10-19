Kenya: Bolt Hikes Fares to Cushion Drivers From Soaring Fuel Prices

Nairobi — Ride-hailing platform Bolt has increased fares to cushion drivers from high fuel prices.

In the review, the Estonian-based firm has increased fares by between Sh70 and Sh100 across its driver platforms of Economy, Base, Boda, and XL.

It has also hiked the minimum fare, with a range of Sh200 and Sh250.

Pricing per kilometer has increased since the introduction of a long-distance rate.

The increment comes after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) a few days ago hiked fuel prices by Sh5.72, diesel by Sh4.48, and kerosene by Sh2.45.

This pushed fuel prices in Nairobi to Sh217.36 for petrol, Sh205.47 for diesel, and Sh204.46 for kerosene.

"At Bolt, the interests of our driver community remain at the heart of our business and we truly believe that happy drivers provide better quality service for customers," Bolt Kenya Country Manager Linda Ndungu said.

"As such, we have adjusted our pricing to mitigate the rising fuel costs," Ndungu added.

"This adjustment reaffirms our commitment to offering top earnings for drivers on our platform, and to remain the preferred, cost-effective choice for our customers."

Price changes, Bolt says, will be implemented across all categories in the Mombasa, Kisumu, Kakamega, Nakuru, Naivasha, and Mount Kenya regions.