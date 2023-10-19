African Peace and Security Union Head Calls for 'African Solution to the Sudanese Crisis'

A mother and her four daughters arrive in Chad from Sudan (file photo).

Geneva — The chairperson of the African Peace and Security Union (APSU), Roll Stephane Ngomat, has called for "an African solution" for a lasting peace in the Sudan crisis, in his address to Sudanese civil society delegates at the United Nations Human Rights Council on the security situation and the violation of human rights in Sudan.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, Sudanese community organisations who sent a joint letter regarding the human rights situation in Sudan to the members of the OHCHR on September 20, welcomed the announcement of a fact-finding committee.

"The Fighting in Sudan must stop immediately," Ngomat says in his address to Sudanese civil society, as he urged all parties "to exercise restraint and get back to the table of negotiations".

After condemning violence in all its forms, he calls for the importance of promoting peace, which is this set of attitudes and behaviours that reflect respect for life, human beings, and their dignity, which must be disseminated and practiced by every Sudanese. He also called all the parties to adherence to the principle of freedom, solidarity, and tolerance between peoples, and remain vigilant so that the barbarism is forever silence in Sudan.

"I seize this opportunity to launch a solemn call for a lasting ceasefire in SUDAN, in order to give dialogue and negotiation a real chance; It is also necessary to underline that Africans must be involved in the search for a solution to the Sudanese crisis and take ownership of the Peace Process in Sudan. He Added.

APSU Chairperson Roll Stephane NGOMAT, therefore concluded his address, From this perspective, "the preservation of peace depends not only on the political, economic or military contribution but above all on the active and deep commitment of Sudanese in Particular and Africans in General united in their social relations and multifaceted diversity".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Joint letter

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, Sudanese community organisations who sent a joint letter regarding the human rights situation in Sudan to the members of the OHCHR on September 20, welcomed the announcement of a fact-finding committee.

In a collective statement, which included the Forces of Freedom and Change and the National Freedom Party, the organisations praised the role of the member states of the OHCHR that adopted the resolution and supported it.

They said, "We commend the role of all international organisations that contributed to the advocacy campaign that called for the formation of an international investigation committee into the violations occurring in Sudan."

The groups urged the government to "allow the formed committee to carry out its work in investigating all violations without restrictions." They also called on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to cooperate with the committee and facilitate its work in places under its control.