African Peace and Security Union Head Calls for 'African Solution to the Sudanese Crisis'

Aristophane Ngargoune / UNHCR
A mother and her four daughters arrive in Chad from Sudan (file photo).
18 October 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Geneva — The chairperson of the African Peace and Security Union (APSU), Roll Stephane Ngomat, has called for "an African solution" for a lasting peace in the Sudan crisis, in his address to Sudanese civil society delegates at the United Nations Human Rights Council on the security situation and the violation of human rights in Sudan.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, Sudanese community organisations who sent a joint letter regarding the human rights situation in Sudan to the members of the OHCHR on September 20, welcomed the announcement of a fact-finding committee.

"The Fighting in Sudan must stop immediately," Ngomat says in his address to Sudanese civil society, as he urged all parties "to exercise restraint and get back to the table of negotiations".

After condemning violence in all its forms, he calls for the importance of promoting peace, which is this set of attitudes and behaviours that reflect respect for life, human beings, and their dignity, which must be disseminated and practiced by every Sudanese. He also called all the parties to adherence to the principle of freedom, solidarity, and tolerance between peoples, and remain vigilant so that the barbarism is forever silence in Sudan.

"I seize this opportunity to launch a solemn call for a lasting ceasefire in SUDAN, in order to give dialogue and negotiation a real chance; It is also necessary to underline that Africans must be involved in the search for a solution to the Sudanese crisis and take ownership of the Peace Process in Sudan. He Added.

APSU Chairperson Roll Stephane NGOMAT, therefore concluded his address, From this perspective, "the preservation of peace depends not only on the political, economic or military contribution but above all on the active and deep commitment of Sudanese in Particular and Africans in General united in their social relations and multifaceted diversity".

Joint letter

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, Sudanese community organisations who sent a joint letter regarding the human rights situation in Sudan to the members of the OHCHR on September 20, welcomed the announcement of a fact-finding committee.

In a collective statement, which included the Forces of Freedom and Change and the National Freedom Party, the organisations praised the role of the member states of the OHCHR that adopted the resolution and supported it.

They said, "We commend the role of all international organisations that contributed to the advocacy campaign that called for the formation of an international investigation committee into the violations occurring in Sudan."

The groups urged the government to "allow the formed committee to carry out its work in investigating all violations without restrictions." They also called on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to cooperate with the committee and facilitate its work in places under its control.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.