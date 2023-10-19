Egypt: President El-Sisi and U.S. President Biden Agree On the Delivery of Humanitarian Aid Into Gaza

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on 19/10/2023 received a phone call from President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, focusing on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

The two Presidents agreed on the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing in a sustainable manner, with the relevant authorities in the two countries coordinating with international humanitarian organizations under the supervision of the United Nations to secure the arrival of aid.

President Biden expressed gratitude and appreciation for the Egyptian leadership's efforts towards achieving peace and stability in the region.