Botswana: More Than 1000 Public Facilities Offer Free Internet

Maun — The village connectivity project is a major milestone in the development of the country, says Minister for State President, Mr Kabo Morwaeng.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the launch of the SmartsBots project in Maun on Tuesday, Mr Morwaeng said the project was part of the public transformation to a knowledge based economy.

He said the SmartBots project would impact people's lives and bring services to citizens.

He noted that 144 villages had already been connected and that 1 200 public facilities across the country had free, fast and reliable Internet, adding that they included health facilities, dikgotla, schools and libraries. He said next year another 300 villages would be connected.

Mr Morwaeng noted that the project had improved peoples lives as they could now access necessities such as education, healthcare and agriculture at the click of a button.

The country, he said, could not attain the knowledge based economy or transformation without Internet connectivity and that government was on the right path to develop the country.

He said the project left no one behind as some people could not afford to buy data bundles and could now enjoy free Internet due to President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi's initiative.

He also noted that experts had testified on the benefits of the SmartBots project to facilitate the digital economy.

Minister of Health, Dr Edwin Dikoloti said the project would help strengthen the health system, noting that 288 health facilities had been connected and that 21 of them were in Maun.

He also noted that they had introduced a patient management system at Moeti Clinic through the project in an effort to improve health care services.

He added that they would be able to interact with patients through the project and track their records as well as to administer telemedicine services.

Dr Dikoloti also noted that through Internet access over 400 health officers had graduated from Washington University.

Another panelist, Member of Parliament for Maun West, Mr Dumelang Saleshando appreciated the project, saying it would make their work as MPs easier to connect with their constituents.

He said they had taken the decision to construct technology laboratory classrooms in schools through the Community Constituency Fund in an effort to enhance effective learning and teaching.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He expressed the wish that connectivity could also address some of the challenges faced by communities. He said some constituents were not happy with service delivery at some government departments such as land board. With the launch of the project, he said they hoped they would be able to lodge their complaints and be given feedback online.

The managing director of Abari Communications, Mr Neo Ngwako also appreciated Internet connectivity, saying it would bring benefits to those in business.

He also said the connectivity project would give Batswana the opportunity to have virtual stores and have access to lucrative markets, as they would be able to display and sell their products online. "We will be able to penetrate the international market and compete with our counterparts globally," he said.

Maun youth leader, Mr Thatayotlhe Seithumolo thanked government for the project, saying it was a game changer as many could learn online.

The project, he said, would also benefit those idling due to limited employment opportunities as they would be able to research and venture into income generating projects.

"Internet connectivity makes everything possible as it connects us locally even outside borders. I encourage fellow youth to embrace it and improve their lives," he said.

BOPA