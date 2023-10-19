Botswana: Boxing Fight Night Friday

Gaborone — Drad Boxing Club's Kobamelo Molatlhegi, who is also on the national team, in training yesterday ahead of the Boxing Fight Night

Championship billed for Friday at Fairground Holdings in Gaborone. Molatlhegi who will be fighting Kennedy Sebekedi in the National Flyweight contest, will be making his professional boxing debut.

Other fights of the night will be Botswana's Lentswe Zwinila going against South Africa's Rudolph Roux in the International Middleweight Contest, Botswana's Tefo Letshikgwane will face South Africa's Bongani Makorova in the Super Bantam Weight International Contest.

Kago Raokgwathile and Onkarabile Mothibedi, both from Botswana will fight in the National Featherweight Contest, while Brian Galelemogwe will take on Tshepang Gomotho, also in the National Featherweight. The second edition of the championship is presented by Bond Boxing Promotions.

BOPA