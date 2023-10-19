South Sudan: Nimule-Juba Highway Placed Under Siege As Military Demand Salary Increment

16 October 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Arafat Nzito

The South Sudanese Joint Command Council (JCC) has imposed a siege on the Nimule-Juba highway and ordered residents of Nimule and surrounding areas to evacuate before any military clashes.

On Sunday, the JCC informed residents that Nimule town was under siege and that forces led by Cde John Aborcup Akuer had attacked the military base inside Nimule town at Nimule Airstrip on October 11, as a warning to civilians to evacuate, but the attack was largely ignored.

"Civilians in the vicinity of Nimule town and surrounding are asked to evacuate immediately. Evacuate Nimule now," reads part of the statement seen by this website.

The JCC claimed in the statement that they had informed President Kiir and South Sudanese community leaders in Juba, Kenya, that the Nimule-Juba road is closed until further notice.

This has cut of business between South Sudan and her EAC counterparts since most of the goods go through Nimule-Juba highway.

Apparently, any vehicle travelling along Nimule road highway big or small, marked or unmarked is considered a camouflaged carrier of military cargo for President Kiir and Riak Machar's military.

The Joint Command Council accuse the government of S.Sudan for causing economic imbalance in the country including among soldiers.

"Civilians across South Sudan are advised to purchase enough food as the Nimule road will be closed until the government of South Sudan agrees to pay each private/soldier in armed forces a salary of USD 200 per a month," the JCC said.

The Nile Post had established by press time that many cargo trucks awaiting entry into South Sudan had stopped due to the fluid situation along the Nimule-Juba highway.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.