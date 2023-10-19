Eritrea: Senior Eritrean Delegation Met With President El-Sisi

Asmara, 14 October 2023- Senior Eritrean delegation composed of Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab met today, 14 October in Cairo President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and delivered message of President Isaias Afwerki regarding the tragic situation in the Sudan.

In his letter, President Isaias stressed the need to bolster efforts to end the war and create the ground for durable peace by uniting current multiple initiatives.

President Sisi thanked President Isaias for his unwavering commitment and solidarity with Sudan.

President el-Sisi also stressed the similarity of the views of Eritrea and Egypt on the situation in Sudan.