Zimbabwe: Tobacco Planting Intensifies

REPORTS from the country's tobacco-growing regions indicate that the irrigated crop has been transplanted and is doing well with large seed beds for the dryland crop using the 1 tonne flue cured tobacco seed enough to cover 167 347ha confirmed to have been sold so far.

Last season 995 000 grammes equivalent to 165 974ha had been sold during the corresponding period, which explains the slight increase in hectarage this time around.

The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) has since indicated that 15 084ha of irrigated tobacco have been planted compared to 13 968ha that were planted during the same time last season, marking an eight percent increase.

Zimbabwe Tobacco Seed Association (ZTSA) has so far sold 16 676g, which is equivalent to 2 779ha while Tobacco Research Board (TRB), now Kutsaga, has sold 987 410g equivalent to 164 568ha.

Tobacco Farmers Union Trust president Mr Victor Mariranyika said farmers were working towards surpassing last season's volumes ,adding that irrigated tobacco was doing well and farmers were expecting a record output.

"It is good for the farmers to benefit from what they grow. We are guaranteed of a good harvest. So far the condition of irrigated tobacco is amazing. The crop has around 12 leaves each, which is a positive development in the crop's growth. We are expecting better yields this time around," he said.

Recently, Tobacco Farmers Union Trust vice president Mr Edward Dune urged Government to empower smallholder farmers more so that they will not depend on contracting companies.

He also said TIMB as a regulator, should make sure only registered and genuine contractors are allowed to contract farmers.

Banket farmer Mr Tafara Mungwaru said he would increase his tobacco hectarage this season, adding that the crop had totally transformed his life.

"I can testify that everything is now moving smoothly. I earn large amounts of money every year. Tobacco has transformed my life so much. I am planning to increase the hectarage this season because of the 85 percent foreign currency retention which Government introduced last season," he said.

Another farmer Ms Tecla Marowa of Makonde also revealed that she was making a living from tobacco farming.

"I have purchased secured assets through growing tobacco. The crop pays if good agronomic practices are followed. Tobacco has transformed my life. I will continue growing it," she said.

Mashonaland Central has so far registered the highest number of tobacco growers this season with 34 461 followed by Mashonaland West at 33 011. Mashonaland East has 11 455 with Manicaland registering 13 745.

Last season the country produced 297 million kilogrammes of the leaf compared to 206 million kilogrammes produced during the season preceding it, which is a huge milestone in the history of Zimbabwe since tobacco growing started.