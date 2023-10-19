Zimbabwe: Cholera Update - 5030 New Cases, 139 Deaths

18 October 2023
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The country reported 55 new suspected cholera cases and one suspected death on Monday, bringing the total number of suspected and confirmed cases to 5,030 and the death toll to 139 since the beginning of 2023.

The cases were mainly from the provinces of Manicaland and Masvingo, where 97 patients are hospitalized in various treatment centers.

Specifically, the cases were reported from Gutu (26) Buhera (10), Bikita (7), Chipinge (5), Chiredzi (5) and Mutare (2).

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said that the national recovery rate is at 97% and that tests are being done to confirm the cholera diagnosis.

The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on February 12 in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province.

Since then, the outbreak has spread to 41 districts in all the 10 provinces of the country, including 17 traditional cholera hotspots.

The Zimbabwean government has banned large gatherings in parts of the country and increased surveillance at ports of entry in an effort to contain the disease.

It has also advised the public against attending open markets, social gatherings and outdoor church camps, where sanitation is likely to be poor.

Zimbabwe's perennial water shortages and an ailing sanitation system have triggered several cholera outbreaks in recent years.

In some areas, especially in Harare and Bulawayo, people go for months without running water, while raw sewage is a common sight in townships. This has forced people to resort to unsafe water sources, such as shallow wells that contain faecal matter from damaged sewer pipes.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with bacteria.

It can cause severe dehydration and death if left untreated. The World Health Organization recommends oral rehydration therapy, antibiotics and vaccination as preventive measures.

