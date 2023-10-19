Tanzania: Ruwasa Receives 16bn/ - for Water Projects in Rukwa

Sumbawanga — RUKWA: RURAL Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) in Rukwa Region has received 15.52bn/-, to implement various water projects and other expenditure during 2022/23 financial year.

Rukwa RUWASA Regional Manager Engineer Boaz Matundali revealed this recently while presenting a report on implementation of agency's budget for 2022/23 financial year.

He made the presentation during the Regional Consultative Committee (RCC) meeting held under the chairmanship of Regional Commissioner Charles Makongoro Nyerere.

According to Eng. Matundali, RUWASA in the region was initially allocated budget of 10.6bn/- for implementation of 39 water projects.

But until June 2023 the regional water agency received 15.5bn/-

"Equally the contracts worth 40.8bn/- were signed until June this year while contracts worth 14.9bn/- have been paid, the projects are implemented by local experts," he said.

He further explained that 10 projects of which six in Nkasi District, and two in Sumbawanga have been completed during 2022/23 financial year, serving 86,045 residents.

"However, the other 19 projects will continue for implementation during 2023/24 financial year of which three projects will be implemented in Nkasi, 10 in Sumbawanga and 8 in Kalambo district upon completion will serve the population of 247,926 people," explained Eng. Matundali.

He further explained that, since the establishment of the agency, Rukwa has managed to establish 41Community Based Water Supply Organizations (CBWSOs) which are recognized in the National Water Policy of 2002.

"These 41 CBWSOs which serve 325 villages have been established according to Water Services and Environmental Sanitation Act no 5 of 2019, Section 32(1) which has given the authority power to own, plan and manage all activities of water supply in rural settings," he noted.

Giving a breakdown, Eng. Matundali said Kalambo District has 18 CBWSOs which serve 97 villages, Nkasi 12 which serve about 90 villages and Sumbawanga 11which serve 138 villages.

Mr Makongoro further said that the government's commitment to ensure access to water in rural areas is part and parcel of the implementation of Chama Cha Mapinduzi election manifesto of 2020-2025.

The manifesto has set a target of attaining water availability in rural settings by 85 per cent and 95 percent in urban areas come 2025.