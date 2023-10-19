Uganda: Police Arrest 48 Suspects in Crackdown Against Theft Along the Cattle Corridor

The Anti Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), in collaboration with the Rwizi region, Greater Masaka, Sezibwa, and Sembabule police regions, has arrested 48 suspects and four butchers in connection with the rampant cattle theft in the country's cattle corridor.

Such operations began earlier this month in response to a public outcry and numerous complaints from politicians, local leaders, and cattle farmers in the two districts.

According to police, within two weeks they have arrested a total of 44 notorious suspects and so far 25 of them have been charged to court.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga revealed that several exhibits which include three motor vehicles, all premio models were recovered under registration numbers UAK 028T, UAT 590A and UAW 608Y.

Additionally, two motorcycles, 17 carcases, which were disposed off and 5 other animals were also recovered.

In a separate development, Enanga told the press that the territorial police in Ssembabule district, has four notorious suspects behind cattle thefts in the district.

These are identified as Nasser Kasozi who was intercepted in a Toyota Wish number UBN 959L at Ntuusi town with meat from a cow stolen from Natukunda Gloria's farm at Kanuko zone.

The other accomplices who were arrested along with Nasser include; Moris Ssekyewa and John Sseruwu. The gang leader identified as Mpoza Alex was also arrested from Nyendo Masaka while delivering meat to a one Doko in Nyendo.

In another anti-cattle theft operation, the police in Ssezibwa region and Njeru, arrested 4 butchermen who were dealing in meat from suspected stolen cattle in Njeru municipality.

The suspects were arrested after a K9 dog trailed a suspect from the scene where two stolen cows were slaughtered from Kikuubo - Butaayi village, up to Kafunta trading centre.

Suspected stolen meat was recovered from the 3 butchers of Nsava, Halali and Ever Sure butcheries. Police said that the suspects had uninspected meat without offals, hideskins, head and legs.

It is said that the the stolen cows belonged to a one Sande Joseph and the chairman LCI called Sam.

The four suspects arrested in connection to this theft were identified as Timothy Ssewankambo, Enoch Nsamba, Kimuli Max and Barasa Moris, all butchermen at Kafunta Trading centre.

Relatedly, the Police spokesperson revealed that in Kyankwanzi, police gave a chase to occupants in a super custom vehicle registration number UBA 394J, after obtaining intelligence that they were planning to steal cows on October 14, at around 2am.

He said that during the chase, the police fired bullets and deflated the tyres of their vehicle, which forced the driver Khuzairu Lubega, and others to abandon the motorvehcile and escape. The search for the suspects continues. The motor vehicle was impounded.

"The arrest of the suspects continues to demonstrate our collective resolve in the fight against cattle theft in different parts of the country," he said