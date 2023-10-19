Uganda: Parliament Braces for Another Day of Heated Debate - Anti-Riot Police On Standby

Additional reporting by Muhamadi Matovu

Anti-riot police have been deployed around the premises of Parliament amidst increasing tension.

It is expected that today's plenary session will be chaotic, similar to the previous day.

The top brass of the opposition will be meeting with Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa to discuss the suspension of five opposition MPs and the disappearance of video evidence showcasing security forces' brutality against National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters.

The meeting, which will involve around 40 MPs, will determine whether the video will be reintroduced in the house.

These developments have heightened the likelihood of today's plenary session turning chaotic, as the opposition is adamant about discussing their report.

The outcome of the meeting with the Deputy Speaker will also influence whether the leader of the opposition will be allowed to debate without the videos.

In addition, the five suspended MPs, Betty Nambooze, Joyce Bagala, Derrick Nyeko, Frank Kabuye, and Francis Zaake, will not be permitted to enter the chambers or premises of Parliament.

Yesterday, tension escalated in Parliament as the government presented a report on the mistreatment of NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi.

The opposition demanded the playing of video evidence, causing further commotion amidst high security alert.

The session was adjourned twice by Deputy Speaker Tayebwa due to disagreements on playing the video.

Leader of the Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, claimed that the technical officer responsible for playing the opposition's video had mysteriously disappeared, implying deliberate sabotage.

Previously, NRM MPs had also attempted to halt the playing of the opposition's video, questioning its authenticity.

In response, the opposition refused to engage in any debate until the video was played.

They sang the national anthem, creating further disruptions to the parliamentary proceedings.