Namibia: Geingob Receives Controversial Lifetime Achievement Award

18 October 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Donald Matthys

President Hage Geingob on Tuesday night received a lifetime achievement award from a company whose executive chairman was allegedly convicted of fraud in the United States (US).

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) 2023 handed the award to Geingob at the African Energy Week being held in South Africa.

The AEC's decision to select Geingob for the award recently sparked debate because of its executive chairman, NJ Ayuk's, controversial background.

In 2007, Ayuk was convicted for fraud in 2007 for impersonating a United States (US) congressman who he worked for at the time.

Ayuk vehemently denies the existence of such a conviction, but court documents seen by The Namibian suggest otherwise.

"The chamber categorically denies that NJ Martin Ayuk, a European Union citizen, has ever been convicted of any crime," AEC spokesperson Gradie Mbono has said.

According to the AEC, under Geingob's leadership, Namibia has garnered a reputation for good governance, contributing to sustained investments and explorations following discoveries in 2022.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.