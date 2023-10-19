Namibia: Geingob Receives Controversial Lifetime Achievement Award

President Hage Geingob on Tuesday night received a lifetime achievement award from a company whose executive chairman was allegedly convicted of fraud in the United States (US).

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) 2023 handed the award to Geingob at the African Energy Week being held in South Africa.

The AEC's decision to select Geingob for the award recently sparked debate because of its executive chairman, NJ Ayuk's, controversial background.

In 2007, Ayuk was convicted for fraud in 2007 for impersonating a United States (US) congressman who he worked for at the time.

Ayuk vehemently denies the existence of such a conviction, but court documents seen by The Namibian suggest otherwise.

"The chamber categorically denies that NJ Martin Ayuk, a European Union citizen, has ever been convicted of any crime," AEC spokesperson Gradie Mbono has said.

According to the AEC, under Geingob's leadership, Namibia has garnered a reputation for good governance, contributing to sustained investments and explorations following discoveries in 2022.