South Africa: Three Die, Teenager Missing in Eastern Cape Rains

18 October 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The OR Tambo District Municipality Mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana has sent condolences to families that have lost their loved ones following Monday's heavy rains in various parts of the district.

In the Nyandeni Local Municipality, three people have lost their lives in separate incidents.

A 14-year-old pupil lost her life after she drowned while crossing Phompo river at Maqebevu village (Ward 19). A pregnant mother and her child succumbed to injuries after a house fell on them at Rainy village outside Libode.

Police divers and the community of Nkumandeni A/A are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly swept away while crossing a river on her way back from school.

The Disaster and Risk Management teams remain on high alert and incidents can be reported on 047 501 6494 / 047 501 6584.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.