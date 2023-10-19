South Africa: Three Die, Teenager Missing in Eastern Cape Rains

The OR Tambo District Municipality Mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana has sent condolences to families that have lost their loved ones following Monday's heavy rains in various parts of the district.

In the Nyandeni Local Municipality, three people have lost their lives in separate incidents.

A 14-year-old pupil lost her life after she drowned while crossing Phompo river at Maqebevu village (Ward 19). A pregnant mother and her child succumbed to injuries after a house fell on them at Rainy village outside Libode.

Police divers and the community of Nkumandeni A/A are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly swept away while crossing a river on her way back from school.

The Disaster and Risk Management teams remain on high alert and incidents can be reported on 047 501 6494 / 047 501 6584.