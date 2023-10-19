Algeria: President of the Republic Receives French Ambassador to Algeria

18 October 2023
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received on Wednesday in Algiers French ambassador to Algeria, Stéphane Romatet, who conveyed to him a message from French President Emmanuel Macron, said the Presidency of the Republic.

The meeting took place in the presence of Chief of Staff at the Presidency of the Republic, Mohamed Ennadir Larbaoui, the source concluded.

