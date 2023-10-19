South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Talks With Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy On Closer Cooperation and Situation in Middle East

18 October 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Ramaphosa and President Zelenskyy affirm closer cooperation in peace process and reflect on the situation in the Middle East

President Cyril Ramaphosa held a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on 17 October 2023, at the request of President Zelenskyy, wherein both leaders affirmed their closer cooperation and shared desire for a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The leaders also discussed the forging of closer bilateral ties between the two countries.

President Ramaphosa committed South Africa's continued active engagement in the Africa Peace Initiative and participation in the Ukraine Peace Formula talks that are held at the level of National Security Advisors.

President Ramaphosa welcomed President Zelenskyy commitment to the revival of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Both leaders pledged to continue working together in this regard.

The leaders also reflected on the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in the Middle East.

President Ramaphosa expressed his deepest concern at the rapid escalation of the conflict, the unprecedented level of destruction and toll on human lives.

President Ramaphosa reiterated South Africa's call for an immediate end to the violence, return of hostages and for urgency in the opening of humanitarian corridors.

