South Africa: Free State Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Warns Public About Fake Foods

press release

Fake foods threaten people's lives

The sale of illicit goods and food stuff has escalated as the cost of living and rate of unemployment continue to rise. This phenomenon is prevalent in predominantly poor areas.

Free State Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (DESTEA) has recently received the high volume of complaints and allegations from the public regarding the sale of expired and fake foods, which are deleterious to their health.

The department has received the news with great shock of the passing of two children in Vredefort after allegedly consuming food/snack bought from a local tuckshop.

According to the SAPS, the case of inquest has been opened, and the investigations are ongoing.

DESTEA MEC Thabo Meeko, on behalf of the department would like send deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

MEC is deeply concerned about the safety risks associated with the consumption of illicit food and committed to leave no stone unturned to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

"While the authenticity of videos and pictures cannot be verified, we have to act swiftly on allegations of illicit trade of fake goods sold to the public. DESTEA Inspection Directorate will continue to work with law enforcement agencies in operations across the province to prevent the sale of Illicit goods and food products", MEC Meeko said.

It has been noticed during the previous operations that products are being manufactured in unsanitary factories with fake labels from established brands being slapped on them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Manufacturing By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Illicit trade poses danger to people's lives, and it deprives the government of crucial revenue that could have been invested in public services; it impacts efforts to attract investors to the Free State.

MEC highlighted that DESTEA engagement with the Legislature regarding the urgent finalization of the Free State Integrated Local Economic Development and Transformation Bill.

Through the Bill, the Free State Government seeks to provide for the promotion and development of the Free State economy and to create a conducive environment for the attainment of that purpose by:

Regulating foreign ownership of certain business categories through prescribed quartos.

Regulating the licensing business.

Providing for exclusive ownership and operation of certain specified business categories for citizens.

Providing mandatory and exclusive sourcing and procurement by the state organs of locally produced commodities.

Members of the public are urged to report any illegal and illicit trade immediately to the nearest police station or call DESTEA Consumer Protection unit on: 064 805 4449/073 603 0141/ 071 645 1075 or departmental social media platforms: Facebook-official destea, Twitter @fsdestea and Instagram: freestate_destea