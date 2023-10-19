Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives German Chancellor Scholz

document

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received, 18-10-2023, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Ittihadia Palace.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations. Both sides valued continuous development in this regard, especially at the economic and trade levels, in addition to the fruitful cooperation in the fields of transportation and clean energy. This is in addition to the activities of German companies in light of their contribution to supporting the tireless Egyptian efforts to achieve economic progress and development.

Views were exchanged regarding the current regional situation and the military escalation in the Gaza Strip, and its potentially serious repercussions on regional security and stability.

The two sides held a press conference, and hereunder President El-Sisi's Speech:

"In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful"

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Allow me at the beginning to express my deep sorrow and pain and offer my sincere condolences to the victims of the brutal bombing of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital. I affirm Egypt's condemnation of all military actions that target civilians in flagrant violation of all international laws. I stress the rejection of all deliberate practices against civilians and I call on the international community to intervene immediately to stop them.

Your Excellency, Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

At the outset, I would like to welcome you in Egypt, at an extremely delicate and precarious moment, in light of the grave military escalation in the Gaza Strip and regional challenges associated with this escalation.

Your Excellency, the Chancellor

Your visit to Egypt demonstrates the profound strategic relations between our countries, and their commitment to exploring ways to further strengthen bilateral relations across various areas. This visit allows for continued coordination and consultation, in order to attain our joint goals and objectives, primarily achieving security and stability in the Middle East, which also reflects on the security of Europe.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Today, our discussions with His Excellency, Federal Chancellor Scholz, covered, in detail, the military confrontations between the Palestinians and Israelis and the military escalation in the Gaza Strip that have claimed the lives of thousands of civilians from both sides. They also warn of formidable risks for civilians and the peoples of the region, as the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is exacerbating in a regrettable and unprecedented manner.

The continuation of the current military operations will result in security and humanitarian repercussions that could spiral out of control, and even threatens to expand the conflict in the absence of concerted efforts by all regional and international parties to reach an immediate cessation to the current escalation.

In the meeting with His Excellency the Federal Chancellor, we reviewed Egypt's efforts to contain the crisis through our intensive contacts with the two parties to the conflict and all regional and international actors, over the past days. We shared the same view with regard to the necessity to return to the path of calm and to open new prospects for a settlement, in order to avert the region from sliding into a vicious cycle of violence, and exposing the lives of civilians to further danger.

I have also confirmed the need to address the Palestinian cause from a comprehensive and thorough approach that ensures the rights of the Palestinians and the establishment of their independent state along the June, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

I shared with His Excellency the Federal Chancellor the same view with regard to the importance of acting intensively to resume the peace process, after containing the current escalation and finding prospects for settling the Palestinian issue.

I voiced to the Federal Chancellor Egypt's deep concern regarding the gravity of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and underscored the imperative need to allow the access of humanitarian aid and relief to the sector and to facilitate the work of UN and relevant humanitarian organizations.

In our meeting, I also reiterated that Egypt will continue to receive humanitarian assistance and is committed to delivering it to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah land crossing when conditions allow this, taking into consideration the fact that Egypt did not close the Rafah crossing since the outbreak of the crisis. However, the developments on the ground and the repeated Israeli strikes on the Palestinian side of the crossing obstructed its operation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

I have also emphasized Egypt's rejection of the liquidation of the Palestinian issue through military instruments, or any attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinians from their land, or for this to happen at the expense of countries in the region. I affirmed, in this regard, that Egypt is adamant in its unequivocal position in support of the legitimate Palestinian right to its land and in support of the struggle of the Palestinian people.

Ladies and gentlemen,

I also deliberated with His Excellency Federal Chancellor Scholz on the summit that Egypt has called for to discuss the developments and future of the Palestinian issue and the peace process. We confirmed the need for the summit to yield outcomes that contribute to halting the ongoing escalation to save the lives of civilians, address the exacerbating humanitarian situation, and give a strong momentum to the path of peace.

Finally, I welcome you once again, Your Excellency Chancellor Scholz, in Egypt and express hope that the visit is a major step in our efforts to end the current crisis and achieve peaceful coexistence among the peoples.

Thank you