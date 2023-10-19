Namibia: NFA Elections Set for 17 November

The Normalisation Committee of the Namibia Football Association yesterday announced that it will hand over power to a new football leadership on 17 November.

In a press release issued yesterday, the NC said it is now "focussed on completing its final tasks before returning football to it's rightful owners, the members, namely to finalise the restructuring of the administration and to act as the electoral committee and carry out the elections of the new leadership, to be elected on 17 November."

This follows the successful hosting of the NFA's 18th extraordinary congress on Saturday, when the statutes and electoral code were reviewed, for adoption by its members.

"A huge majority, in fact, more than 75 percent of the members present accepted the two amended documents en bloc, save for some amendments," the press release stated, adding that NFA members now had the great responsibility of choosing a new executive council to lead the association into the future.

"It is now up to the members to put in place a team of women and men who will ensure the protection of all the interests of football for many years to come, to consider the ultimate objectives of improving the game of football, ensuring fair play, and its unifying, educational, cultural and humanitarian values," it said.

According to the statement, the new team to be elected will take over from the NC and will be tasked with leading the association.

"They will be supported by a stronger administrative team, and improved systems, policies and procedures. They will also have the support of the interim secretary general, until they appoint a substantive secretary general, and have the opportunity to ensure that the staff is positioned to make their contribution for the long term, by investing in their development and ensuring that they carry out the functions they have been appointed for, with professionalism, dedication and commitment."

It said the NC is intent on honouring the mandate provided by Fifa, and will make every effort to ensure that the final step of the mandate - to hold elections for the executive of the NFA - is executed with excellence.

It concluded by saying that the nominations for the NFA executive council elections are now open and will close tomorrow, 20 October.