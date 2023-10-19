Tunisia: JCC2023 - 10 Films From 7 Countries in Running for 'Carthage Ciné Promesse'

19 October 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Only open to student productions from film schools in Africa and the Arab world, the "Carthage Ciné-Promesse" competition at the 34th edition of the Carthage Film Festival (JCC, October 28-November 4, 2023) will feature 10 films from 7 countries: Palestine, Morocco, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Lebanon, Cameroon and Tunisia.

Created at the 26th edition of the JCC, the "Ciné-Promesse" school film competition was launched with a view to discovering new talents from film and audiovisual schools in Tunisia, Africa and the Arab world.

From the outset, Ciné-promesse's ambition has been to provide a forum for exchange and discovery, showcasing the potential of film students in the fields of fiction, documentary and animation.

Here is the list of the 10 films selected for "Carthage Ciné promesse" 2023:

"Louka" by Basma Rkioui (Morocco)

"Papa Eric le tendre" by Gaston Bonkoungou (Burkina Faso)

"Born a Celebrity" by Luay Awwad (Palestine)

"This Is Paul" by Rosana Kassim (Egypt)

"Airbender" by Souhayeb Denkir (Tunisia)

"Hawr" by Robert Minassian (Lebanon)

"Derail" by Chayma Landoulsi (Tunisia)

"Un chien, Une pierre" by Asma Laajimi (Tunisia)

"Ceux qui rêvent" by Zayneb Bouzid (Tunisia)

"Juste 24h..." by Max Mbakop (Cameroon).

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

