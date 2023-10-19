South Africa: Cabinet Welcomes White House Response to Lady R Matter

Cabinet has welcomed the acknowledgement of the US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, of the seriousness with which President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed the Lady R matter.

This is according to the Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who was addressing media on the outcomes of Wednesday's Cabinet meeting.

This is after Sullivan's call with President Cyril Ramaphosa's National Security Advisor, Sydney Mufamadi, early this month.

The two officials, according to Ntshavheni, also reaffirmed the strong relations between the two countries.

According to the statement released by the White House, the two advisors reaffirmed the strong partnership between South Africa and the United States.

The parties also recommitted to advancing shared priorities, including trade and investment, infrastructure, health and climate.

This is after the United States Ambassador, Reuben Brigety, accused South Africa of having weapons, intended for Russia, loaded onto the Lady R when the container ship docked near Cape Town in December.

However, the independent panel appointed by President Ramaphosa found no evidence that weapons had been loaded.

Sullivan, according to the White House, also thanked the South Africans for hosting the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum in early November.

He also underscored the importance of this landmark legislation for United States relations with the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In addition, he expressed his condolences on the passing of South African politician, diplomat, and anti-apartheid activist, Aziz Pahad, who inspired both South Africans and Americans for his unwavering commitment to peace, justice, and racial equality," the White House statement read.

Just Energy Transition

Meanwhile, Cabinet said it noted progress on developing the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET IP) implementation plan.

"Cabinet further welcomed the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Kingdom of Denmark as members of the JET IP International Partners Group (IPG) and welcomes the new JET IP pledges made by these countries, as well as by Canada, Spain and Switzerland in 2023."

Meanwhile, the Executive Authority, said it remains concerned about the non-commitment of developed countries to meaningful funding through grants to the JET and reiterated South Africa's commitment to a just transition in line with its energy needs.